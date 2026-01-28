DONETSK, January 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian policemen took part in killings and sexual assaults in Krymskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sergey Mykhaylov, a former police officer and Ukrainian Security Service agent now held as a prisoner of war, told TASS.

"Yes, such incidents occurred. Men would enter houses, beat people, and attempt to rape them. There were murders. <…> Women and girls suffered," he said.

According to the POW, a unit of policemen under a police major’s command was particularly cruel. "His unit was involved. From what I know, they committed all their crimes in a house in Krymskoye. We were driving to the outskirts of Krymskoye, to the forest, to gather firewood. This house was along our route. A family of five or six lived there, including a boy and some girls. We asked them to tell us everything they knew. One of the girls started crying. It was clear to us that a crime had taken place here," he said.

The former policeman added that the girl appeared to be around 17 years old.

After the mission, Mykhaylov said he reported the incident to his commander with the call sign Filin. However, no member of the unit faced any consequences for crimes against civilians.

Earlier, TASS reported that a Ukrainian counterintelligence officer had surrendered. He had joined the Donbass battalion to avoid participating in an operation to infiltrate the Donbass volunteer corps.