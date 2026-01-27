European Commission preparing complete ban on Russian nuclear fuel imports

BRUSSELS, January 27. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is preparing the ban on the Russian nuclear fuel after approving the prohibition of Russian gas purchases by EU member-countries since 2027, Commission Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said.

"It is a bit more complex exercise to prepare but it is under preparation. I do not have a timeline to give but hopefully we will be able to do that in due course as well," she said, responding to a question regarding EC plans to ban Russian nuclear fuel.

The EC remains committed to the REPowerEU policy launched by it earlier, "which is to phase out any Russian energy from the EU market," Itkonen added.