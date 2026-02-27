Diplomat advises Russian Paralympic athletes to ignore Western bullying

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova advised Russian Paralympic athletes not to pay attention to the provocations and obstacles being mounted by the West and concentrate on their life’s work instead.

"I wish our Paralympic athletes had supernatural powers, both physically and, more importantly, morally," the diplomat told reporters as she said she had no doubt about their strong willpower.

Zakharova lamented that Paralympic athletes face obstacles and sometimes even bullying from what she termed 'global snake pits', rather than being celebrated for their achievements that inspire people across the world. "Therefore, I wish them the strength to ignore this so they can focus on their life’s work which goes beyond sports, for Paralympism is all about the strength of spirit that they demonstrate to people across the globe through their own example and experience," she concluded.

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be held in Italy on March 6-15. The Russian Paralympians were allowed to compete at the upcoming Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem.