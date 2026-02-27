Armenia, Russia discuss restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders

YEREVAN, February 27. /TASS/. Issues of the restoration of railway sections leading to the borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey were the focus of a meeting between Armenian Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Armen Simonyan and a visiting Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Transport Dmitry Zverev, the press service of the Armenian ministry said.

"The sides discussed issues of the restoration and construction of railway infrastructure Gyumri-Akhurik- Turkish border and Eraskh-border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan autonomy," it said.

They also discussed cooperation in the areas of motor and air transport and agreed to consider these consultations.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on December 22, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan drew attention to the need for restoring railways from Armenia to Azerbaijan and Turkey and asked the Russian partners to help restore railway sections from Eraskh to the Azerbaijani border and from Akhurik to the Turkey border, as well as the section to Idzhevan.

In February 2008, Russian Railway Co. (RZD) and Armenia signed a 30-year concession contract to transfer the country’s railways to the management of the South Caucasian Railway. The contract can be extended for ten more year after the first 20 years of operation upon mutual agreement.