Access of UN inspectors to Iran can be coordinated in three months — Omani MFA

TUNIS, February 28. /TASS/. Details of a possible agreement between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear program can be agreed on within 90 days, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who is acting as the mediator in the negotiations, said in an interview with CBS when asked how soon UN inspectors can be sent to Iran.

"According to the negotiations that I have witnessed and facilitated, I believe a lot of these questions can be addressed amicably and comprehensively inside a three months kind of cycle," he said. "What I heard from the experts involved in these talks, within 90 days we can really address completely the question of the stockpiles that exist at the moment, and we can address and agree on the verification and the controls that are necessary to be put in place, access to these sites, assessment of exactly the state of affairs inside this program," al-Busaidi said.

Moreover, it will be possible to determine "the exact and real needs" of Iran's nuclear program during this period, he noted. "That needs to be done to ensure that this program remains peaceful, remains acceptable to the United States and to the Iranians," the official said.