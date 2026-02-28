Fall of UAV debris leads to fire at refinery in Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, February 28. /TASS/. A fire has occurred on the territory of an oil refinery in the Kanevsky district of Russia’s Krasnodar Region due to the fall of UAV debris, according to information on the Telegram channel of the regional crisis center.

"A fire has occurred at the oil refinery due to the fall of UAV debris in the village of Novominskaya in the Kanevsky district," the report said.

According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. Emergency and special services are working on the spot.