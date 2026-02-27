Palace of culture damaged in Energodar as drone detonates — mayor

MELITOPOL, February 27. /TASS/. The building of a palace of culture in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), was damaged as a Ukrainian drone detonated on Friday, Mayor Maxim Pukhov said.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that a local ceasefire has been in effect since 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday in the area surrounding the ZNPP. This has allowed repair crews, including Rosatom engineers, to begin work on restoring the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant’s open switchgear and the Ferrosplavnaya line, damaged on February 10 by shelling from Ukrainian forces.

"Windows, the facade and cars parked by the building were damaged as a result of the detonation. Fortunately, no one has been injured," Pukhov wrote on his Telegram channel.