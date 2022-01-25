Yars ICBM launchers embark on combat patrols in central Russia drills

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers embarked on combat patrols in drills of the Strategic Missile Force in the Ivanovo Region in central Russia, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As a top priority task, the drills will focus on practicing a broad range of tasks of hunting down and eliminating notional subversive and reconnaissance groups in the nighttime. The drills involve over 100 items of military hardware and about 1,000 personnel," the ministry said.

During the drills, the missile forces will sharpen the skills of bringing the missile launchers to field positions, conducting marches up to 100 km long, dispersing launchers with a change of field positions, their equipping and organizing camouflage measures and combat security, the ministry said.

New Taifun-M counter-sabotage combat vehicles furnished with drones will be employed during the drills to detect, seal off and eliminate notional saboteurs, it specified.