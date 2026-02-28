Moon to join Saturday’s parade of planets — scientists

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Earth's satellite will join the parade of planets to be observed Saturday evening, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

"On February 28, at 7 p.m. Moscow time (4 p.m. GMT - TASS), the Moon will join six planets that will converge in the twilight sky. Four of them will form a small parade of planets," the press service said, adding that the Earth's satellite will shine not far from Jupiter.

During the small parade Saturn, Neptune, Mercury and Venus will be in a narrow sector of the sky within 20 degrees.

"Of these four planets, under clear weather conditions, only Saturn and Venus will be visible for an hour after sunset low on the western horizon. Mercury will be possible to find only in binoculars, and Neptune will be visible with great difficulty, and only in a good telescope," scientists said.

A parade of planets is observed when several visible to the naked eye planets are close enough together. Four planets participate in a small parade, while a large one includes five or more planets.