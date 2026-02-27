Russia exported 238 mln tons of oil last year

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia exported 238 mln metric tons of oil and 114 mln metric tons of oil products as of the end of the last year, according to the presentation for the meeting of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with students in Sirius.

"Russian oil exports in 2025 totaled 238 mln tons. Exports of oil products from Russia in 2025 were 114 mln tons," the document indicates.

The thesis that oil demand may end in coming decades does not hold water, Novak noted. The new technological cycle and growth power consumption will support consumption until 2040-2050 at the least, he said.

"We see growth will be in average by 1 mln barrels per day (by 2050); this is approximately 1% of incremental growth," Novak noted.