Russian ambassador to OSCE refutes West’s allegations about Russia’s isolation

VIENNA, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky has slammed Western politicians’ allegations about the isolation of Russia as "futile wet dreams."

"As an educated and polite person I will leave aside all the ridiculous statements and unbased accusations of my country that you and your guest were sharing at the stage. For me as someone fresh from the UN Mission in New York it was especially stunning to hear laughable claims of your guest that Russia is allegedly isolated there - these are all long-term and futile wet dreams of our EU colleagues who are in fact more and more isolated themselves and are looking at the UN like a weird and disoriented Russophobic flock totally detached from reality," he wrote in an open letter to Director of the Vienna Diplomatic Academy Martin Eichtinger that was posted on his X page.

He recalled that he had received an invitation to the Academy’s Conference entitled "Beyond Order: Diplomacy in an age of Systemic Transformation." "For me as a newly appointed Russian envoy to the OSCE this looked as a token of a desire to engage into a dialogue which is so badly needed here in Vienna to save our children from the scourge of war," he noted adding that when former EU ambassador to Rome Mr. Martin Selmayr took the floor at the opening panel, the discussion was limited to a "friendly exchange centered on anti-Russian narratives."

"Since Russia was mentioned almost every ten seconds I was expected to be given the floor to be able to present our perspective of the topic described. <…> When I inquired with the student-organizers <…> on whether I will have the opportunity to speak later I heard that unless I had a question my intervention is not foreseen at any panel of the day. Therefore I decided not to spoil your Russophobic party and left thus saving my ears from more nonesense and false claims about my country. Not having any other option, I decided to register my profound disappointment and regret in the form of this open address," the Russian diplomat explained.

According to Polyansky, he is ready to refute each and every false claim about Russia in an "honest, fact-based discussion, open or closed." "As far as I’m concerned, I am not afraid of any meaningful dialogue and never avoided one in my career. But I will not waste my time at one-sided propaganda sessions like the one I happened to witness today. Should you change your mind and remember that ‘diplomacy matters’ (the slogan of the event - TASS), you know how to find me," he added.