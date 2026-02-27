CSTO to conduct rescue exercises on October 13-15

DUSHANBE, February 27. /TASS/. The Skala-2026 exercise, involving the rescue agencies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, is scheduled to take place in Tajikistan from October 13 to 15. According to the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CECS) under the Government of Tajikistan, the exercise will primarily focus on earthquake response activities.

The initial preparatory meeting, held online on February 26, brought together representatives from relevant agencies across CSTO countries. During this session, participants discussed organizational arrangements and outlined preparations for the upcoming drills.

A news release highlighted that, "During the meeting, it was noted that the 'Skala-2026' exercises involving rescue units from CSTO member-states will be held from October 13 to 15, 2026, in Tajikistan. The main theme of the exercises is emergency response during a devastating earthquake. The goal of the event is to strengthen the coordination of joint actions, enhance preparedness levels, and facilitate the exchange of experience among the rescue units of the member states."

Representatives of Tajikistan’s Emergency Situations Commission also affirmed their commitment to effective cooperation and assured that the exercises would be conducted at a high organizational standard. Tajik Emergency Situations Commission Chairman Rajabali Rahmonali announced that the exercises will take place at a dedicated rescue training center near Dushanbe, in the Shakhrinav district.

The previous Skala exercises were held in Kazakhstan in September 2024. The CSTO comprises six member-states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Established in 2007, the CSTO Emergency Situations Coordination Council aims to facilitate cooperation among member states’ ministries and agencies in the fields of emergency prevention and response.