MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia significantly increased the share of oil supplies to friendly countries from about 42% in 2021 to 94% in 2025, according to the presentation for the meeting of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with students in Sirius.

Exports of petroleum products from Russia to friendly nations grew over the same period from 26% in 2021 to 86% in 2025. The share of oil products and oil will grow to 99 in 2035, the presentation indicates.

Russia significantly increased eastbound gas exports, Novak said earlier.