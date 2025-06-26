Battlegroup West destroys 46 Ukrainian drone control centers, 5 Starlink stations

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s battlegroup West eliminated five Starlink satellite communication stations, four field weapons depots, and 46 drone control centers of the Ukrainian army during the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"During the day, the enemy lost up to 200 troops, three electronic warfare stations, 12 mortar units, an L-119 howitzer, and a robotic system. Forty-six drone control centers, five Starlink satellite communication stations, and four field munitions depots were wiped out," he said, adding that the battlegroup’s air defense units shot down 39 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.