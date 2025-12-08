Russia-Indonesia trade turnover rises nearly 18% in 10 months, reaching $3.6 bln

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia grew by nearly 18% in the first 10 months of the current year, reaching $3.6 billion, with industrial products accounting for about 40% of that volume, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said.

"Over the past five years, trade turnover between our countries has increased by 80%, reaching $4.3 bln in 2024. The positive trend has continued: in January-October 2025, mutual trade expanded by nearly 18% to $3.6 bln. Notably, about 40% of this volume is attributable to industrial products," Alikhanov said, as quoted in a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Trade following his meeting with Indonesia’s Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

The ministry noted that the dynamics of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries show stable growth.

Russia and Indonesia are implementing a number of joint cooperative and investment projects. The Russian side supplies Indonesia with mineral products, foodstuffs, and goods from the chemical and metallurgical industries. Indonesia, in turn, exports to Russia high-demand chemical and light-industry products, alumina, foodstuffs, and agricultural raw materials.