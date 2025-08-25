Russian parliamentary delegation arrives on official visit to China

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. A Russian parliamentary delegation led by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in China for an official visit.

The State Duma speaker is making an official visit at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (the Chinese parliament).

According to the State Duma press service, the visit program includes a series of meetings and the 10th session of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the Chinese National People's Congress.

The two sides plan to discuss ways to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation between Russia and China and to expand cooperation in various areas, including the economy, security, tourism, culture, education, and science.

The delegation includes Russian lawmakers and senators.