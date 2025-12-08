Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets at Thai territory — army

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. Cambodia fired BM-21 multiple launch rocket systems at Thai territory, the 2nd Army Area of the Thai ground forces reported.

"Cambodian troops fired BM-21 rockets at civilian areas in Buriram province. There are no immediate reports of casualties. The Thai Army will defend the Thai people and national sovereignty," the statement says.

The Royal Thai Army previously reported that one Thai soldier was killed and four others were wounded in clashes on the Thai-Cambodia border. It said that Cambodian armed forces had again opened fire on the border with Thailand, where the situation remains tense. The firefights occurred at 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. GMT).

The Thai Air Force struck Cambodian armed forces positions on Monday. According to the statement, the strikes targeted military infrastructure, weapons depots, command posts and logistics routes.