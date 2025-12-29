Russia, US hold keys to resolving Ukraine conflict — senator

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The keys to resolving the Ukrainian crisis following negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky lie with Moscow and Washington, while some European politicians will continue to "mess things up," Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev believes.

"Some progress is apparent. But it is too early to give final assessments, as there are too many uncertainties. Some things are clear though: Russia and the US hold the keys to a settlement, the Europeans will continue to mess things up, and Zelensky will continue to wait on the sidelines," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Trump welcomed Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 28. At a joint press conference with Zelensky, Trump acknowledged that the territorial issue remains unresolved. He said that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are now much closer to an agreement than ever before and suggested that a deal could be reached within a few weeks. However, Trump also admitted that an agreement might not come at all.