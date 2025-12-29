Putin, Trump to hold new phone talk 'very soon' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will hold another telephone conversation in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Very soon," he replied when asked when a phone call between the Russian and US leaders would take place following Trump’s talks with Vladimir Zelensky.

Trump welcomed Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 28. Following bilateral talks that lasted more than two hours, the two leaders held a video conference with European leaders. Ahead of his meeting with Zelensky, Trump held a phone call with Putin.