Russian Cabinet approves ratification of protocol on LNG projects with China

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the protocol on cooperation with China in the sphere of implementation of the Yamal LNG project and development of other joint projects on liquefied natural gas production.

The prime minister ordered to forward it to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, for ratification, the Cabinet said in its decree posted on the official website of legal information.

"To approve the protocol on application of individual provisions of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Cooperation in the Sphere of Implementation of the Yamal LNG Project and on Additional Conditions for Implementation of Joint Projects on Liquefied Natural Gas Production Development, signed in Moscow and Beijing on December 27, 2024," the document indicates.

In May 2025, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters that Chinese companies were discussing the opportunity of participating in new LNG projects of Russian gas producer Novatek.

China’s CNPC and CNOOC (each of them with the 10% stake) are now participating in the Arctic LNG 2 project of Novatek. CNPC and the Silk Road Fund with 20% and 9.9% stakes respectively are shareholders in the Yamal LNG project.