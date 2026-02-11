Telegram hardly serves as provider of communication between front line fighters — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubt that the military uses any messengers to maintain communication on the front line.

"I am not an expert in this field, so you’d better ask the Defense Ministry these questions," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on current issues with Telegram. "I don’t think one can imagine that communication on the front line is maintained on Telegram or any other messenger," he added.

"It is difficult, if not impossible, to imagine such a scenario," he emphasized.

Earlier, Peskov said in an interview with TASS that he regretted the messenger’s failure to comply with Russian law, which forced authorities to impose restrictions on its operations.