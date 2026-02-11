US insists negotiations with Iran should continue, Trump says

WASHINGTON, February 11. /TASS/. Washington insists that talks with Tehran should continue, US President Donald Trump said following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his representatives," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a deal can be consummated," Trump pointed out.

"I let the prime minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," the US president noted.

Trump stated on January 26 that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons. The US leader warned that "the next attack will be far worse" than the summer 2025 strikes on Iran. "Don't make that happen again," he added.

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.