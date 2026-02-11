Zelensky declines to confirm plans to hold elections in Ukraine by May 15

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has declined to confirm plans to hold a presidential election and a referendum in Ukraine by May 15.

Zelensky continues to link elections with a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine. "We are ready to consider any schedule our American colleagues might offer but as for a referendum, it requires an understanding on a ceasefire, because a referendum is like elections, and security has to be ensured. As for elections, <...> we don’t mind holding elections but only if security requirements are met," he said, when asked if the idea of holding elections or a referendum in Ukraine on May 15 had been discussed at the recent talks with Washington's delegation.

"As for intentions to announce the plan for elections on February 24, I haven’t heard about it," Zelensky noted. "You know that America raised the issue of elections so I don’t want to go into detail," he added.

The Financial Times reported earlier, citing sources, that Ukraine had begun planning presidential elections alongside a referendum on a peace deal with Russia, after the Trump administration pressed Kyiv to hold both votes by May 15 or risk losing proposed US security guarantees. The paper added that Zelensky intended to announce the plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24.

Zelensky’s presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev chose not to hold an election, claiming that it’s impossible as long as martial law was in place. Zelensky has repeatedly stated his readiness to hold elections but noted that legislative changes and security guarantees are required, calling on lawmakers to prepare the necessary amendments and on the United States and Europe to ensure the security of the vote. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Zelensky’s mandate "has expired along with his legitimacy, and no tricks can restore it." Putin pointed out that Russia had held elections during its special military operation without demanding any security guarantees.