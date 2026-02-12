Lancet drone operators hit Ukrainian Ceasar self-propelled system in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian Battlegroup’s operators of the Lancet reconnaissance/strike UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) system eliminated a Ukrainian 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Reconnaissance drone operators of the Battlegroup East’s unmanned systems forces spotted a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system in a settlement in the Zaporozhye Region. The vehicle was escorted by a mobile electronic warfare systems," the ministry said.

Lancet operators attacked the self-propelled system when it was on its way to a firing position. The vehicle caught fire. Its crew was eliminated along with the vehicle.