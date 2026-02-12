Peskov does not exclude extending Victory Parade invitation to Trump

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov did not dismiss the possibility of inviting US President Donald Trump to events commemorating the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

"As for Trump, we shall see - at the very least, we will ask whether he is able to attend," Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS, asked if the US leader would be invited to the upcoming Victory Day military parade in Moscow. Speaking more broadly about the commemorative events, he recalled that "we recently marked a major anniversary, and large-scale events were held in Moscow."

"There were numerous foreign guests, and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin welcomed them all," Peskov said, adding that the commemorations also served as a platform for bilateral contacts. "There was a series of full-fledged international events. Of course, matching that scale every year would be challenging, yet Victory Day has always been, remains, and will continue to be celebrated. And there will certainly be international guests, including CIS leaders. Many of them join us for the Victory Day celebrations whenever their schedules permit," he added.