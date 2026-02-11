BRUSSELS, February 11. /TASS/. The head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky would agree to hold elections in Ukraine provided that the US takes measures to guarantee safety at the polls, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Yegor Chernev said.

"Therefore, if the United States can provide us with these security measures, we are ready," he told the Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

As one such measure, the lawmaker cited the establishment of an "air shield" over Ukraine, adding that bunkers for election commissions and voters were also needed, along with a ceasefire for the duration of the elections.

However, when asked whether Washington could assist in implementing these measures, the deputy said he does not believe this is possible.

Earlier, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that it is premature to speculate about Vladimir Zelensky’s alleged intention to hold elections and a referendum in Ukraine, adding that he hasn’t stated this publicly, and reports in the media from unnamed sources can not be trusted.

The situation around elections in Ukraine

Previously, the Financial Times newspaper, citing sources, reported that Ukraine had begun planning to hold presidential elections and a referendum on a peace settlement with Russia. According to the outlet, Zelensky might announce this on February 24, with the votes to take place by May 15.

Zelensky’s presidential term expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev did not hold the scheduled elections, arguing that this is impossible until martial law is lifted. Zelensky has repeatedly stated his readiness to hold elections but noted that legislative changes and security guarantees are required, calling on lawmakers to prepare the necessary amendments and on the United States and Europe to ensure the security of the vote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Zelensky’s presidential term expired along with his legitimacy lost for good, adding that Russia held elections during the special military operation without demanding any security guarantees.