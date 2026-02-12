US weight in global economy declining, dollar's monopoly eroding — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The share of the United States and other Western countries in the global economy is declining, with the dollar's monopoly eroding, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The share of the United States and the West as a whole in the global economy is declining. The positions of new centers of power, on the contrary, continue to strengthen. The dollar's monopoly on cross-border payments is eroding," he said at the Zhirinovsky Readings International Scientific and Expert Forum.

The processes taking place in the world are "complex and difficult, posing challenges for everyone that have never existed before," Ryabkov noted. "However, this is an inevitable stage in the development of multipolarity. And we must pass through it successfully and with honor. It is unknown how long this stage will take. But it is clear that it will be accompanied by severe turbulence in international relations. However, this process is irreversible," he stressed.