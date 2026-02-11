SIMFERPOL, February 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is undermining peace initiatives toward resolving the Ukrainian conflict because he personally profits from the war, Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs deputy head Natalia Nikonorova told TASS.

Earlier, Zelensky told the My.Ukraina TV channel that the talks in Abu Dhabi did not change Kiev’s position regarding the withdrawal of troops from Donbass. According to him, Ukraine will "stand its ground."

"Regarding Zelensky, I think he has nothing to worry about anymore. He has long destroyed his image on the international scene. There have been many scandals. In my view, the only thing he is concerned about is enriching himself and doing whatever his Western patrons say. But in reality, he lost his reputation a long time ago," Nikonorova said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Federation Council’s Council on Integration of Reunited Territories in Legal and Socio-Economic Systems of Russia, held in the State Council of Crimea.

She added that the head of the Kiev regime did not start out as a politician, lacking a proper education, or the desire to care for his people. Nikonorova also noted that the West is increasing pressure on Zelensky to organize elections. "We are already hearing some statements that both elections and a referendum could potentially be announced by the end of winter," she said.

On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place. Following the talks, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. According to him, the delegations from Russia and Ukraine intend to continue consultations on conflict resolution in the coming weeks. The first round of trilateral consultations on security issues was also held in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.