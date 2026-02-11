Polish President reaffirms being ready for talks with Putin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki reiterated that he is ready to engage in dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if Polish national interests require it.

"During my presidential campaign, they asked me if I would sit down at the negotiating table with Vladimir Putin. I said I would speak to anyone if the interests of the Republic of Poland demanded it," he stated before the meeting of the National Security Council. His speech was broadcast by the TVP Info television channel.

The Polish leader made the remark in the context of Russia and Belarus having been invited to participate in the Board of Peace, initiated by US President Donald Trump. At the same time, Nawrocki said that he is not "in a hurry to sit down at the same table" with his Russian counterpart, as he is wanted by the Russian Interior Ministry.