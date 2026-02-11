Russia ready to go as far in relations with India as New Delhi wants — senior diplomat

NEW DELHI, February 11. /TASS/. Russia is set to take its relations with India as far as the South Asian republic is ready, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told The Indian Express in an interview.

"Ties depend on both sides. We are prepared to go as far as India will. The sky is the limit," the senior Russian diplomat said as he described the history of bilateral relations as extraordinary.

"We have several projects in the pipeline, many of them with no parallel that others might have. But in India, with its 1.5 billion people and exponential growth rates, there should be a place for everyone here. I’m hopeful that we take further steps in terms of numbers of our trade, investment and projects when our leaders once again see each other this year," Ryabkov maintained.

On December 4-5, New Delhi hosted a Russian-Indian summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a series of bilateral talks and attended a business forum in India. Following his state visit, a number of bilateral agreements were signed.

The two leaders are expected to meet again this year on the sidelines of a BRICS summit to be hosted by India.