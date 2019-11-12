Russia’s non-resource exports to grow by 2% instead of 7% this year — ministry

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Industry and Trade Ministry expects the country’s non-resource exports to grow by 2% this year, instead of the national project’s target of 7%, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

He told the presidium of the Council on Strategic Development and National Projects during its Monday’s session that "figures will not exceed the 2% growth compared to last year."

"Therefore, they will be different from the indices in the national project," he added.

According to the Russian government’s national project on international cooperation and exports, Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports are scheduled to grow to $160 billion this year, against $149 billion in 2018. Therefore, the growth was projected at 7.4%.