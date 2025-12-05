Russia to continue conflict if Kiev rejects settlement — Kremlin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia will continue the special military operation if achieving its goals by peaceful means proves impossible, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The special military operation continues. We've positive dynamics for Russian troops on the ground," he told RT in an interview, when asked what would happen if Kiev refused to accept Moscow's terms of the peace treaty.

According to him, Russia's position is clear, and it has not changed since the Alaska summit.

However, Peskov added, Russia is ready to be flexible to find a solution. Moscow continues to be open to negotiations and is interested in continuing them and starting serious work based on the draft document prepared by US President Donald Trump's team.