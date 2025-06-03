UNGA elects new non-permanent members of Security Council for 2026-2027

UNITED NATIONS, June 3. /TASS/. Bahrain, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia, Latvia, and Liberia will become new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council on January 1, 2026, as follows from the results of Tuesday's vote by the General Assembly.

The new Security Council members will replace Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, and Sierra Leone, whose terms expire on December 31, 2025.

According to a TASS correspondent, unlike votes on resolutions, with each country's vote is displayed on a large screen, the procedure for electing new non-permanent members of the Security Council is by secret ballot. This year's vote in the General Assembly took place without any intrigue or rivalry.

The UN Security Council has 10 non-permanent members, with five countries changing each year in accordance with the rotation procedure. Unlike the five permanent members (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France), they do not have the right to veto. Currently, the non-permanent members are Algeria, Guyana, Greece, Denmark, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.