Iran promises not to break off relations with Russia at Europe’s request

TEHRAN, December 22. /TASS/. Iran will not sever friendly relations with Russia at the request of European countries, whose behavior is clearly destructive in relation to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"It is completely illogical to expect every country that maintains relations with Russia and has established friendly ties with it to sever these relations because of Europe's demands," he told a news conference.

According to Baghaei, European countries should pay attention to their behavior and analyze why the conflict in Ukraine arose in the first place.

"Before criticizing others, they should be responsible for their own actions and stop shifting blame, as this approach does not help address the problem," he said.

On December 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had initially warned Europe about the causes and possible consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, but the West had chosen to disregard everything.