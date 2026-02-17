Almost 500,000 Chinese tourists visit Moscow in 2025

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Moscow rose by about 10% in 2025, the city’s Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina said.

"The number of Chinese tourists visiting Moscow rose by about 10% last year, reaching 470,000," she said, as cited by the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

According to Sergunina, China has topped the list of countries for the number of tourists traveling to the Russian capital for the past several years. In addition, Moscow actively cooperates with China in the fields of technology, trade, education, culture and tourism.

What Chinese tourists like about Moscow are historical landmarks, unique architecture, well-established parks, beautiful embankments and other public places, as well as advanced infrastructure and a public agenda full of activities. The most popular places include downtown museums, the city’s subway, the Zaryadye Park and the VDNKh exhibition center. Chinese tourists tend to get information about Moscow from friends, social media and special websites. In particular, the Discover Moscow tourist website is available in Chinese.

On Monday, the Lunar New Year Festival kicked off in Moscow. The celebrations will last until March 1, with colorful shows, theatrical games and masterclasses taking place at 60 venues across the city. About 150 restaurants are also taking part in the festival, offering traditional Chinese food.