Russian arms’ supplies to countries of Middle East at stable level — military official

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The export of Russian military products to the countries of the Middle East remains stable, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS on Monday.

"Russian arms exports to the Middle East region are fairly stable," Shugayev said speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025. "Just like any other region, it [volume of exports] is subject to periodic ups and downs regarding the cyclical nature of demand for such specific products and a number of other factors."

"However, over the past 15 years, [Russia’s] cooperation with the countries of the region has not stopped, and we may even say that interest in Russian military products remains at a high level," he continued.

According to Shugayev, foreign partners are carefully analyzing the results of the use of Russian weapons in real combat operations based on available data, assessing the reliability, effectiveness, and high tactical and technical characteristics of the Russian military products.

"The experience of the use of weapons and military equipment in the area of the special military operation allows development and manufacturing companies to quickly introduce constructive improvements and increase their combat capabilities. The high modernization potential of Russian equipment is definitely an important indicator for foreign customers," the official added.

The Dubai Airshow 2025 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates on November 17-21. Russia has put on display the full-scale versions of over 30 most in-demand weapons, setting an all-time record for foreign exhibitions.

This year, Russia’s pavilion covers over 5,000 square meters. The country’s largest defense companies are taking part in the event, including the United Aircraft Corporation and the United Engine Corporation (both part of the Rostec state corporation), as well as the Special Technology Center, the Unmanned Systems Company and the Almaz-Antey Group.