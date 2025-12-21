Aliyev and Pashinyan to participate in informal CIS summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in an informal summit of CIS countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

"They [the meetings] will take place because, naturally, Putin will speak with everyone individually over the course of these two days. This will be mandatory," he said in response to a TASS question.

The Kremlin spokesman added that such days of informal communication are always imply bilateral meetings.

"In fact, that's the value of this format," Peskov concluded.