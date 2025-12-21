UK Chancellor of the Exchequer barred from her local pub due to tax hikes — newspaper

LONDON, December 21. /TASS/. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will no longer be able to visit one of her favorite pubs after the bar’s owner blacklisted her due to the country's tax hikes, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

The owner of the Marsh Inn, Martin Knowles, banned not only Reeves but also all members of the ruling Labor Party from entering the pub. He noted that the establishment's patrons welcomed the news. The newspaper added that Reeves celebrated Labor's victory in the July 2024 general election at the same pub. Knowles stressed that the minister will only be able to return to the establishment after taxes are cut.

Last week, television presenter Jeremy Clarkson banned all Labor Party members from his pub due to tax increases. He has joined the nationwide "No Labor MPs" campaign launched by pub owners unhappy with the government's budget.