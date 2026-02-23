Current generation of servicemen fulfill their duty with honor — minister

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated active service members and veterans on the Defender of the Fatherland’s Day, adding that the current generation of the military continues to fulfill its duty with honor.

"The current generation of servicemen is fulfilling their military duty with honor, and always shows high professionalism, resilience and team spirit. In the course of the special military operation, servicemen are acting with precision and courage, demonstrate unbending will and devotion to the Motherland, securing the country’s military and political interests and protecting civilians," the minister said in a statement, posted on the Max messenger.

"Thank you for your honorable service," the minister added.

The Defender of the Fatherland Day is celebrated annually on February 23. It was established by the federal law "On the Days of Military Glory of Russia" on March 13, 1995.

Since 1923, on the basis of an order of the Revolutionary Military Council, February 23 in the Soviet Union was officially celebrated as the Day of the Red Army and Navy.

February 23 is a memorable date in some states of the former Soviet Union. In Belarus, on this day they celebrate the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, in Tajikistan - the Day of Defender of the Fatherland and the Day of Education.