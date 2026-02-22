Aragchi says may meet with Witkoff in Geneva on February 26

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he may meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva on Thursday, February 26.

"We are still working on that, and we are trying to make it something which consists of elements which can accommodate both sides, concerns and interests," Araghchi noted on CBS, speaking about preparing a response to US proposals regarding Iran's nuclear program. "We are working on those elements. And I believe that when we meet, probably this Thursday, in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal. This is my understanding. I see it quite possible," Aragchi added, speaking about the timeframe for delivering a response to Witkoff.