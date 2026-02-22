Representatives of all Russian peoples fight in special military operation — Putin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Representatives from all Russian ethnicities are standing shoulder to shoulder, defending their country’s interests in the course of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"Today, in the course of the special military operation, representatives of all the peoples of our vast country are heroically, shoulder to shoulder defending Russia’s interests," he said. "The ability to come together and to achieve victory in the name of common goals exemplifies the tremendous strength of our Army and our multiethnic society. It has been that way for many centuries and, I am confident, it will always be so."

"Our deepest respect goes to all who fight for the Fatherland. Eternal memory to the heroes who fell defending our people," the Russian president added.