WHO reports over 430 attacks on Gaza healthcare system since October 2023

GENEVA, April 22. /TASS/. The healthcare system in the Gaza Strip has been attacked more than 430 times since October 7, 2023, the press service of the World Health Organization (WHO) told TASS.

According to the WHO press service, "From 7 October 2023 to 9 April 2024, over 860 health attacks [were] verified." "Gaza: 438 attacks in the Gaza Strip have resulted in 722 fatalities and 924 injuries. The attacks have affected 100 health care facilities (including 30 hospitals damaged out of 36) and affected 106 ambulances (including 54 which sustained damage)," the press service said.

"Only 11 out of 36 hospitals are partially functional in Gaza. Twenty-five hospitals are not functioning," it went on to say. Six of the partially functioning health facilities are located in the south of the enclave, and five - in the north. "Around 129 health workers remain in detention," the press service said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.