Open fire eliminated at carbon dioxide removal plant in Togliatti

SAMARA, July 27. /TASS/. Firefighters eliminated the open fire at the carbon dioxide removal plant in Togliatti, the press service of the Main Department of the Ministry of Emergencies for the Samara Region told reporters.

"Open fire elimination was announced at 01:35 a.m. [local time, 11:35 p.m. GMT]," the press service said.

Cables and a pump caught fire at the outdoor carbon dioxide removal plant on the area of 200 square meters. Nobody was injured. Fifty-nine people and twenty-one vehicles were engaged in fire extinguishing.