Incident at Russian gas production facility kills one

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. An incident at a gas production facility in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region has killed one person, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"According to investigators, police received a report of an incident at a gas field in the Purovsky District at about 3:00 a.m. local time on July 26 (10:00 p.m. GMT on July 25). The incident killed a worker and left several other people injured," the statement reads. A criminal investigation has been launched under Article 217.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Industrial Safety Violations Resulting in Death by Negligence").

Eight people were injured; all of them have been taken to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Rospan International company told TASS.

A fire that broke out at the gas facility in the East Urengoy license area has been contained, the company said. A commission has been set up to look into the causes of the incident. There is no threat to the local population or the environment. Experts are monitoring the environment in the area.