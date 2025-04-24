Fighting near Zaporozhye nuke plant continues daily, threatens security — Grossi

BERLIN, April 24. /TASS/. Fighting in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station has become an almost daily occurrence, threatening the nuclear safety of the plant, said Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

"What was once virtually unimaginable - evidence of military action in the vicinity of a major nuclear facility - has become a near daily occurrence and a regular part of life at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. From a nuclear safety perspective, this is clearly not a sustainable situation. The IAEA remains committed to doing everything we can to prevent a nuclear accident during this tragic war," the agency quoted him as saying in a weekly statement.

He said the agency's inspectors at the nuclear power plant were forced to take shelter indoors the day before after hearing loud bursts of gunfire from near the main administrative building. The facility administration informed them that the incident was related to drone warfare.

Grossi also said that the inspectors heard explosions and gunshots at different distances from the station "almost every day during the past week."