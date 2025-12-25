Ukraine’s ex-premier describes Zelensky’s plan as attempt to stall talks

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s 'peace plan' is unrealistic, and was drafted in an attempt to delay and stall negotiations, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) told TASS.

"I don’t think that this plan is realistic. This is a yet another attempt to delay and stall the talks," he said.

In his words, the plan does not resolve a number of important issues.

On December 24, Zelensky published his 20-point plan which Ukraine allegedly discussed with the United States. The plan includes, among other things, the introduction of educational programs in Ukrainian schools that would promote tolerance of various cultures, addresses the territorial issue, highlights Ukraine’s refusal to withdraw troops from Donbass, demands security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, emphasizes the need for Ukraine to have a peacetime army of 800,000 troops, envisages Ukraine’s non-nuclear status, calls for ensuring freedom of navigation on the Dnieper River, suggests conducting all-for-all prisoner exchanges, and stipulates holding a presidential election in Ukraine.

It also has provisions regarding the territorial issues and the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, but the US and Ukraine have failed to reach a compromise on them.