Czech, Slovak officials to discuss expert examination of Druzhba oil pipeline

PRAGUE, March 17. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Karel Havlicek and Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia Denisa Sakova will discuss an opportunity for the expert examination of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine, CTK news agency said.

"Provision of reverse supplies of oil from the Czech Republic to Slovakia and creation of an expert team to assess the degree of pipeline damage in the territory of Ukraine will take place," the news agency said, citing Havlicek. Negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday in Prague.

The Czech Republic suggested a variant on Monday that the Czech specialists will lead the European expert team, the news agency noted. It should determine the actual condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the territory of Ukraine. Russian oil is not flowing over the pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary since January 27.