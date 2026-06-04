Tanzania, Russia agree to increase efforts in trade, investment

NAIROBI, June 4. /TASS/. Tanzania and Russia have agreed to increase cooperation efforts in trade and investment, as well as discussed opportunities to strengthen socioeconomic cooperation across various sectors, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said following a meeting with her Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Together, we noted the growth in trade turnover between our countries, which reached 72% between 2020 and 2025. Moreover, given the long history of cooperation and friendly relations between our countries, we agreed to increase efforts to develop trade and investment to achieve greater economic benefits and prosperity for the people of our countries," she wrote on social media X.

"With the aim of opening up new opportunities" for Tanzania and Russia, the parties discussed "measures to strengthen cooperation in various strategic sectors," namely interaction in science, technology, education, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, mining, and tourism, the Tanzanian leader added.

On Wednesday, during a meeting with Putin, Samia Suluhu Hassan described her visit to Russia as historic, noting that the last Tanzanian president to pay a state visit to the USSR was Julius Kambarage Nyerere, the founding father of the state, in 1969. She said she had come to Russia to discuss cooperation and the sustainable development of the peoples of the two countries. Also, the Tanzanian leader thanked Russia, as the successor of the USSR, for its enormous contribution to the struggle for African freedom in the 1960s.