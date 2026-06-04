IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone strikes target commuter train, kill civilians in Crimea

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Three people were killed and another seven suffered injuries in a drone strike on non-residential facilities in the Crimean capital of Simferopol, regional leader Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

Later reports said that a drone attack on a commuter train traveling from the settlement of Azovskoye to the city of Kerch had killed one person and injured three others.

Last night, on-duty air defenses shot down 272 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, as well as over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 272 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 3 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 4 (5:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan and Tambov regions, as well as over Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- Air defenses destroyed 20 Ukrainian UAVs over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Max.

- Air defense forces downed 20 Ukrainian drones over the city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

Aftermath of attacks on Crimea

- Three people were killed and another seven suffered injuries in a drone strike on non-residential facilities in Simferopol, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Max.

- Response teams are working at the site of the attack.

- The Crimea Railway company suspended passenger train services on several sections due to an air raid alert; 12 trains to and from Crimea are facing delays, the Grand Service Express company said on Max.

- Passengers aboard trains stranded on railway sections closed to traffic have been evacuated.

- Delay times range from two to 7.5 hours.

- Drone debris fell on a gardening community in the city of Sevastopol; the facade of a private house was damaged in the village of Frutkovoye, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

- There were no casualties.

- Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov said later that one person had been killed and three others injured in a drone strike on a local train traveling from Azovskoye to Kerch.

- He added that response teams were working at the site of the attack.

Other regions

- Ukrainian forces launched drones at the village of Demyanki in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, leaving a female civilian injured, Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on Max.

- The attack also damaged a residential building.