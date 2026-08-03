Number of injured in Ukraine’s attack on warehouse in Vladimir region rises to four

VLADIMIR, August 3. /TASS/. The number of people wounded as a result of the attack by Ukraine’s military on a warehouse complex in the Sobinsky district of the Vladimir region has risen to four, the region's governor, Alexander Avdeev, reported on Max.

Earlier, he stated that three people had been injured as a result of a UAV attack on the warehouse complex.

"The fourth injured individual from the morning UAV attack in the Sobinsky district. A man was taken to the emergency hospital with a head injury and refused hospitalization. According to doctors, his condition raises no concern," Avdeev wrote.